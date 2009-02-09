New Grammy Couple Alert: Is Ray J to become Whitney Houston's greatest love of all? The odd couple was snapped leaving a Grammy after party together last night. Uh-oh.

According to TheyBF.com, Ray J's big sister Brandy says her brother and the hopeful comeback queen are "just friends." Meanwhile, a source at the party claims Whitney, 45, was talking in a weird whisper all night and clearly had too much to drink. She hung out with Ray J, 27, and another couple at the party, but the May-December duo left together.

Does Whitney just want to dance with somebody or is she determined to be every woman to Kim Kardashian's former boyfriend/sex tape co-star? We know she once believed the children are the future, but this isn't what we had in mind.

Despite Whitney's stunning performance at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party, we're worried about her hooking up with another bad boy ... even if he is 18 years younger than her. We understand wanting to one-up Bobby Brown's new baby mama, and yes, the "Hollywood Cougar" thing is all the rage right now - but still, Whitney can do better. Hasn't Bobbi Kristina suffered enough?

The comeback's just getting started, Whitney. Cool it down.