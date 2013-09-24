Dr. Drew Pinsky on surviving prostate cancer: It was life-changing
By Chris Gardner
Dr. Drew Pinsky is a survivor of prostate cancer.
The famed physician and TV personality made the revelation in a post on Tuesday on the website for his HLN show, "Dr. Drew On Call," marking the first time he had publicly disclosed a two years-plus battle with the disease. Wonderwall had an exclusive chat with the ever-busy married father of triplets about how he overcame the biggest health scare of his life.
Pinsky, 55, revealed that he wouldn't be where he is today -- with no traces of cancer -- if it weren't for trusting the instincts and judgment of his wife, Susan, and skilled physicians.
In 2010, Pinsky had a series of serious yet seemingly unrelated health problems, and his wife urged him to see an internist, he recalls. "And I'm like, 'Oh, for Christ's sake -- I am an internist.'"
Turns out she was right.
He took her suggestion and saw an internist, who then recommended that he see a urologist, who then requested a biopsy after treatments for prostatitis didn't work. The biopsy, taken in the fall of 2011, returned a diagnosis of prostate cancer for Pinsky, whose father and uncle also had the disease.
