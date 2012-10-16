LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founders of the studio behind "Shrek," ''Madagascar" and "Kung Fu Panda" are donating $90 million to a Hollywood charity that offers support to seniors and health services for members of the entertainment industry.

Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen, whose last names represent the "SKG" in DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc., said Tuesday they are donating $30 million each to the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

The fund kicked off a campaign in February to raise $350 million over three years.

Other notable donors include actor Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne, who pledged $20 million, and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., which pledged $20 million.