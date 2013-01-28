Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are on the same page when it comes to parenting their 4-month-old daughter, Olive. During an appearance on The View Friday, Jan. 25, Barrymore explained why they've chosen to raise their daughter Jewish.

"He's a nice Jewish man from a nice Jewish family," Barrymore said of Kopelman, a 35-year-old art consultant. "I'm a shiksa [gentile]. I do the seders and we do Passover. I haven't converted yet, but Olive will be raised traditionally."

In fact, when Barrymore and Kopleman tied the knot at her California home eight months ago, "We had a very traditional wedding ceremony with Rabbi Rubenstein and I did the ketubah," the Big Miracle actress said of the religion's prenuptial agreement. "We wore the yamakas and we did the chuppah."

Barrymore called Judaism "a beautiful faith" and said she's "so honored" to be around it. "It's so family-oriented," she explained. "The stories are so beautiful and it's incredibly enlightening. I'm really happy."

The former child star -- who recently launched Flower, a collection of 180 cosmetics products under $14 -- is happy for other reasons, too.

"[Olive] actually has made me a morning person, so she's already made me a better person in every way possible," Barrymore gushed. "I'm like Godzilla in the morning. . . before I've had that cup of caffeine. and with her, I sing her 'Good Morning' with my husband from Singing in the Rain every day. She has the biggest smile and it's the first time I've smiled in the morning. I love it!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman Will Raise Their Daughter Olive Jewish