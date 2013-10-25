Duchess Kate, Prince William bought Prince George a $2,350 stroller

Us Weekly

Only the best for the heir to the British throne! Duchess Kate and Prince William will be pushing their precious son Prince George around Kensington Gardens in style.

Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 31, have bought their 3-month-old baby boy a Silver Cross Balmoral pram.

PHOTOS: Prince George's baby album

The luxury stroller retails for $2,350. According to the product information listed on department store John Lewis' website, "This stunning pram is the perfect example of stately elegance and noble good looks, teamed with masterful engineering." The pram also features "a reclining hood, matching protective apron, leather harness and a chrome shopping basket."

A source tells Us of the new parents, "They received it in August and they have been using it."

PHOTOS: Kate's post-baby evolution

The royal couple opted not to use the new stroller, however, when making their grand entrance for Prince George's christening at St. James' Palace on Oct. 23. Instead, Prince William carried his son to show off the guest of honor's white satin and Honiton lace baptismal gown.

PHOTOS: Kate's royal pregnancy style

The little prince was on his best behavior for his parents and guests on Wednesday. An onlooker told Us that baby George "blew bubbles while William bounced him" inside the Chapel Royal.

That certainly appeared to be true in the official portraits taken immediately following the baptism in the Morning Room at Clarence House, Kensington Palace. In one photo with his parents, the royal baby even waved his arms for the camera.

Keep clicking for more photos of the royal baby ...