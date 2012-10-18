'DWTS' Pro Dancing Couple to Divorce

Reported by Entertainment Tonight

Anna Trebunskaya and Jonathan Roberts of "Dancing With the Stars" are splitting after nine years of marriage, according to People.

The professional dancers gave a joint statement to the news source on Wednesday, saying, "We have enjoyed more than a decade of a very loving, loyal and happy relationship, but after much soul searching, we have decided to end our marriage. We are committed to staying friends and dance partners. We have immense respect for each other as people and performers."

Roberts, 38, was featured on Seasons 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Trebunskaya, 31, was eliminated from the current season earlier this month, having been partnered with Drew Lachey.

