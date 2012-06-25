Dylan McDermott is finally getting closure on the tragic death of his mother -- 45 years later.

After reopening the investigation last year into Diane McDermott's death, the Republican-American reported Monday that police concluded she was murdered by her now-deceased mobster boyfriend, John Sponza.

PHOTOS: Stars at court

Diane's death was originally ruled an accident in 1967 after an investigation concluded she accidentally shot herself with a gun Sponza had been polishing. But a review of the autopsy determined the murder weapon had been pressed to the back of her head, and the gun found near her body did not match the weapon used to kill her.

PHOTOS: Celebrity mug shots

The American Horror Story actor Dylan reportedly contacted police last year with unanswered questions about his mother's death, which prompted the case to be reopened. McDermott, now 50, was 5 years old when his mom died in February 1967.

Police said Sponza had connections to organized crime and was shot to death in 1972.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

McDermott did not release a statement on the new ruling, but his sister, Robin Herrera, said she was relieved. "I'm happy to know my mother wasn't mentally ill or depressed," she said. "Somebody took her from us; she didn't leave us."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dylan McDermott's Mother Was Murdered in 1967, Cops Conclude