Elizabeth Banks is doing whatever it takes to support President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign -- including talking about her "heavy flow."

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Hunger Games actress released a new very personal campaign video praising Obama for his support of Planned Parenthood.

"Planned Parenthood is something I care very deeply about," she says. "Planned Parenthood was my healthcare provider when I didn't have insurance after graduating from college."

"Yes, I got birth control but it was for my massive migraine headaches and my heavy flow," Banks admits. "Yeah, I'm on record as saying I had a heavy flow. And, unfortunately, these are the types of thing I don't want to discuss with employers. I don't want to talk about that."

The actress also attacks presumptive Republican candidate Mitt Romney, who has said he would cut off federal funding to Planned Parenthood. She argues that "95%" Planned Parenthood's services are not controversial.

"For that little 5% that Mitt Romney decides he doesn't agree with, he's going to take away cancer screenings. What is he doing?" she asks in the video. "He's going to take away people's access to health care close by . . . We're talking about working-class ladies who need health care."

"President Obama has not compromised on women's rights," she says, "And that's why President Obama needs to stay in office."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elizabeth Banks Gets Personal About Planned Parenthood in New Obama Campaign