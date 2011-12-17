Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi sure have some posh new digs!

After putting their Beverly Hills home -- once featured in Architectural Digest -- on the market for $49 million earlier this year, the couple has closed a deal to purchase Brad Pitt's Malibu, Calif., mansion, Us Weekly confirms.

PHOTOS: Celeb dream homes

DeGeneres, 53, and her wife of three years, 38, reportedly handed over $12 million for the digs, which overlook the Pacific Ocean and include a pool and tennis court. The property -- with private beach access -- includes two separate houses.

PHOTOS: Ellen's A-list pals

"It was a quick transaction and Brad's stuff is already out," a source tells Us of the A-list deal. "Ellen and Portia would like to start using the house immediately."

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt's sexiest hairstyles

Pitt first purchased the residence for $4.8 million in 2005 just after splitting from Jennifer Aniston.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Celebrities and their TV guilty pleasures

Angelina Jolie's trouble with the Internet

Stars in the holiday spirit