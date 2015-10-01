Emily Blunt would have marked her relationship with Michael Buble on Facebook as "complicated."

The "Sicario" star and "Feeling Good" singer dated for three years between 2005 and 2008. While appearing on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, the 32-year-old actress was asked about the cheating rumors that Michael allegedly cheated.

"I don't know. It's complicated," Emily, who is now married to "The Office" star John Krasinski, responded. When Howard pushed about her getting her heart broken, Emily, who said she was "going red," laughed it off.

"I never talk about it," she continued. "I never want to talk about it."

The actress did, however, say she and Michael "had a great time together."

"He brought you home to his mother, and she said to him, 'You better marry this girl,'" Howard said.

"I loved his family. I still do," she responded.

Emily has been married to John since 2010. The pair have one child together, a daughter named Hazel, who was born Feb. 16, 2014.