Emily Maynard may have taken a dramatic pause following Jef Holm's proposal during The Bachelorette season finale on Sunday, but it's clear that the hesitation wasn't over the engagement ring.

A source tells Us Weekly that Maynard's bauble designed by Neil Lane boasts a 2.5-carat center square-cut diamond that's set on a pave diamond band, bringing the total weight of the ring to approximately 3.5 carats.

The price tag on the stunning piece of jewelry? A whopping $68,000!

To accept Holm's proposal, the 26-year-old single mom wore a Jean Fares Couture chiffon gown with an embellished bodice. In a poll on UsMagazine.com, 47 percent of readers "loved" her dress while 53 percent "hated" it.

As for her several seconds-long pause following her Utah-based entrepreneur love's big question, Maynard attributed the painstaking moment to pure surprise and elation.

"It was kind of a surprise because we've never really talked about an engagement, even though I should have known," Maynard explained during her interview on Good Morning America on Monday. "Really I just wanted to soak in the moment and really make a decision for my heart…take in the moment and remember it."

