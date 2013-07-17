LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Primetime Emmy nominations for best actor in a television drama series have been announced in Los Angeles by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The nominees announced Thursday morning are: Hugh Bonneville, "Downton Abbey"; Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"; Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom"; Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"; Damian Lewis, "Homeland"; Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards."

The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 22 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and airing live on CBS.