A "Shameless" split. Emmy Rossum and Tyler Jacob Moore, stars of the hit Showtime drama, have broken up after dating for two years, a source close to the couple confirms to Us Weekly. Page Six was first to report the breakup.

The couple, who play Fiona Gallager and Toni Markovich in the popular series "Shameless," started dating in 2011 when the show first premiered.

On June 4, the normally tight-lipped actress, 26, told Us Weekly about her perfect date night, not mentioning Moore, 30.

"Honestly, like, a movie and Applebee's. Just keep it simple," Rossum told Us of her ideal date. "I want to talk to you and know what you thought about the movie afterwards. Because discussing what I do and art and movies and museum exhibitions -- that's one of the biggest pleasures in life is talking about things, so I just want to talk to somebody and see what they think."

The New York City native was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010, and dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz for one year.

In a newly posted tweet on Friday, July 5, Rossum said she was focusing on work projects.

"Hope you all had a happy and safe 4th," she wrote. "Back to work starting tonight on a new film called "Curfew" in my home state New York."

For his part, Moore has not tweeted since July 1.

