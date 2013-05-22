Beauty and brains! Eva Longoria had a whirlwind week in Cannes and has now topped it off with a big accomplishment: graduating with a master's degree at California State University.

"Big day today!!!" the former "Desperate Housewives" star tweeted on Wednesday, May 22. "Very excited to graduate for my Master's degree in Chicano Studies! You're never too old or too busy to continue your education!"

Longoria's former co-stars and friends quickly congratulated her on the news.

Marcia Cross tweeted, "Huge congratulations on your graduation today!!!! From Canne to Cap and Gown. You are really something. Xoxo m."

Bill Rancic wrote, "Congrats Eva!"

Jane Fonda, who attended Longoria's charity event at the Cannes Film Festival, wrote of how inspired she is by the actress on a blogpost.

"She does these things with such ease and grace," Fonda wrote, noting that Longoria left Cannes early Wednesday morning to return to California for her graduation.

Longoria, 38, also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from Texas A&M University.

According to California State University's website, Chicano Studies is a "field that advances a critical understanding of the Chicana/o and Latina/o experience in the United States. Courses reflect a multidisciplinary approach to the understanding of Chicana/o and Latina/o histories, politics, culture, language and education."

While her exact class schedule isn't known, Longoria seems to have been treated just like any other student in the program. In an interview at the beginning of May with E! News, Longoria said that she was hard at work on her thesis.

"Hopefully I'll finish it on time!" she laughed.