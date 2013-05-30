NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Panetta is the latest Cabinet member who served during President Barack Obama's first term to have a book deal.

The 74-year-old Panetta has an agreement with Penguin Press for a memoir about his long public career. He has served in Congress, as chief of staff under President Bill Clinton and as director of the CIA and secretary of defense under Obama. The book is untitled, and no release date has been set.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner are among other former Obama officials working on memoirs.