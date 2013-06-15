What happens in Vegas, doesn't always stay in Vegas! Farrah Abraham had an accidental peep show on Friday, June 14, suffering a nip slip while showing off her new boob job in a blue bikini.

The Teen Mom star went from a C cup to a D-cup during a June 2 breast augmentation surgery, and was excited to debut her boob job in a sparkling blue sequined bikini top while hosting at the Sapphire Pool & Day Club in Las Vegas, Nev. Unbeknownst to the 22-year-old, a bit of her nipple was clearly visible to cameras as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Despite the nip slip, the MTV reality star, mom to Sophia, 4, had a fun day at the pool, tweeting that was "drinking virgin!" at the event.

"LOVe YOU VEGAS!!!" she later added.

As Us Weekly reported on Friday, Abraham, who recently released a sex tape, went under the knife for the fourth time in three years. She upgraded her saline implants a full cup size, going from a C to a D, with the entire procedure costing $7,145.

"After having a baby, my boobs went away. It hurt my self-esteem," she told Us after her first boob job in 2011. "I didn't feel like I was woman enough anymore. I knew I could be happier."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham Shows Off Boob Job in Blue Bikini, Suffers Nip Slip