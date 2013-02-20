Fergie and Josh Duhamel study up on parenting

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) -- Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife, Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, have already started doing their homework as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Duhamel tells The Associated Press the couple is "very excited" and that friends and family are passing on pregnancy advice.

He says Fergie, 37, is reading "What to Expect When You're Expecting," while he has started "The Expectant Father."

Duhamel adds, "There's not a lot of pictures, though. I like a book with pictures."

Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ferguson, married Duhamel in 2009. Their baby is due this summer.

Duhamel, 40, has appeared in the "Transformers" films and can be seen in the romantic drama "Safe Haven."

