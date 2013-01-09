NEW YORK (AP) — "Fifty Shades of Grey" will soon be slipped under a new set of covers.

E L James' erotic trilogy is being issued in hardcover, the Knopf Doubleday Group announced Thursday. The novels were released last spring as paperbacks and e-books and have since sold more than 65 million copies worldwide. The new editions of "Fifty Shades of Grey," ''Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed" each will have a list price of $26.95 and will be available Jan. 29.