LONDON (AP) — DreamWorks Studios says filming has begun on a movie about WikiLeaks, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (TV's "Sherlock") as the website's controversial founder, Julian Assange.

"The Fifth Estate" also stars Daniel Bruhl as Daniel Domscheit-Berg, an early WikiLeaks associate who eventually fell out with Assange.

Early filming has been taking place in Iceland. A photo released Wednesday by producers shows Cumberbatch and Bruhl on location in Reykjavik.

Laura Linney, Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens are among the cast of the film, due for release in November.

Director Bill Condon ("The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn") said the movie would not offer "any final judgment" on WikiLeaks, which is both praised and reviled for publishing classified government material.

He said it would "explore the complexities and challenges of transparency in the information age."