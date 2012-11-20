(©A&E)

Entertainment Tonight

It was announced back in July that A&E had greenlit a new 10-episode series called "Bates Motel,' which would serve as a pre-quel to Alfred Hitchcock's classic, "Psycho."

Now you can get your first look at "Finding Neverland" star Freddie Highmore as a young Norman Bates and Vera Farmiga as his mean mother as their iconic house looms large in the background.

The series, executive produced by Carlton Cuse ("Lost") and Kerry Ehrin ("Friday Night Lights"), will expand the universe beyond the hotel's rooms and showers, according to the showrunners. ''The town itself is very much a character in the show,'' Cuse tells EW.com. ''There are a lot of secrets that lurk beneath this bucolic veneer.''

"Bates Motel" premieres Spring 2013 on A&E.

