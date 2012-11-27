Peek-a-boo, Olive!

Since welcoming their daughter Olive two months ago, Drew Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman have kept their firstborn completely under wraps.

But the Big Miracle actress, 37, and the art consultant, 35, inched closer to sharing their bundle of joy with the world in Los Angeles on Monday Nov. 26. The couple, who married in Montecito, Calif. in June, stepped out with some unmistakeable baggage: A baby carrier, where little Olive kept covered up and out of sight with a printed baby blanket as mom and dad headed to their car.

Former child star stayed casual in baggy jeans, sweater and scarf. Showing off her slimming-down post-baby bod, Barrymore has attended a few Hollywood events since giving birth Sept. 26.

One way she's getting her body back post-baby is with the help of her nutritionist pal nutritionist pal Kimberley Snyder, who recently opened up a Glow juice bar in L.A.

"I love her, and as a new mom, I live and worship her program," Barrymore has said. "I make all her juices at home -- I'm like a green drink fanatic and I actually learned from her how to take care of myself, and I still get to be me -- so happy!"

