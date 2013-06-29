Jenni Pulos has a new reason to flip out: She's a first-time mom! The star of Bravo's "Flipping Out" welcomed a baby girl with her hubby Jonathan Nassos on Saturday, her rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

"Mommy and baby are doing well," her rep tells Us. The couple named their new bundle of joy Alianna Marika and she weighs in at 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.

Revealing the news that she was pregnant to Us back in January, the reality star, who serves as "Flipping Out" boss Jeff Lewis' executive assistant, shared that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after her wedding in May 2012.

Surprisingly, she found out she was pregnant again in October. "It was the best surprise. I never knew it was fairly common to get pregnant after a miscarriage," she told Us. "I didn't think it would happen so quickly. I was open to IVF or adoption. Later, we stared at our ultrasound and said, 'Wow. Life is crazy!"

Finding out she was going to be a first-time mom at age 40 was scary at first, she admitted.

"I still can't believe this is happening," she said at the time. "I won't lie: I'm scared! I'm like, 'How am I going to be a mom? I'm so immature! But I'm going for it. It's so exciting."

No doubt she's enjoying her new bundle of joy with her Chicago-based orthopedic surgeon hubby, who she says will be a standout father.

"I see the kind of son and brother he is, and I know he'll be a great father," she explained in January. "Right now, he's dad to our dogs. He even gets them to kiss my belly."

