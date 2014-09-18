By Jessica Herndon

Zoe Kravitz and Chris Pine have a sweet PDA history: In 2013 they reportedly hooked up at London Fashion Week where they were photographed attending parties for designer Tom Ford's London flagship store and W Magazine; back in 2010, the two allegedly got cozy at the Met Gala in Manhattan.

Could love be back in the air for the "Jack Ryan" star and the "X-Men" actress?

The pair were spotted leaving Los Angeles hot spot the Ace Hotel on Wednesday night following a performance by Coldplay, reports the Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old actor, clad in a Yankees ball cap and red sneakers, chivalrously held the door for the 25-year-old beauty, who looked stunning in a red dress.

Audrina Patridge and Olivia Munn, as well as Miss Reykjavík 2010, Íris Björk Jóhannesdóttir were the last gals on the actor's romantic roster.

Zoe has dated Ben Foster, Ezra Miller, Michael Fassbender, Penn Badgley, Drake and, most recently, Noah Gabriel Becker, the son of German pro tennis player Boris Becker.

Zoe, whose parents are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, is set to perform with her band LolaWolf on Tuesday at club Terminal 5 in New York City. Perhaps the "Star Trek" actor will be on hand to cheer her on!

