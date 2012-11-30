Things are looking up for Gabriel Aubry.

Shortly after reuniting with Nahla, the 4-year-old daughter he shares with ex Halle Berry, on Friday, Nov. 30, the French-Canadian model, 36, dropped the restraining order he had in place against Berry's fiance, Olivier Martinez, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: How Nahla has grown up

Following Aubry's Thanksgiving Day brawl with Martinez, 46, the model was granted his own legal protection against Berry's fiance. In a legal declaration, Aubry claimed that in the midst of their fight -- which began when Aubry picked up Nahla from Berry's home for a custodial visit -- Martinez threatened to kill Aubry if he refused to allow his ex to move to France with their daughter.

PHOTOS: Halle and Gabriel in happier times

On Thursday, Nov. 29, Aubry and Berry, 46, "reached an amicable agreement" over the care of their child, according to a written statement released by Berry's attorney, Blair Berk. Though specifics were not made available, the agreement ends a nearly two-year long bitter custody battle for the exes.

PHOTOS: Halle's famous figure

Argues a source close to the Oscar-winning actress: "All [Halle] wants is a normal family life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gabriel Aubry Drops Restraining Order Against Olivier Martinez

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Gabriel Aubry Loses Court Appeal, Still Barred From Seeing Daughter Nahla

Olivier Martinez fitted with hand brace

Hollywood's Nastiest Custody Battles