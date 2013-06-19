ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — James Gandolfini is being mourned in the northern New Jersey towns where his TV character Tony Soprano lived, loved and whacked people.

The 51-year-old star of the HBO series about a New Jersey mob boss with anxiety issues and a midlife crisis died Wednesday night in Italy.

Vito Mazza, who is busily preparing for an Italian-American festival in Elizabeth this weekend, says Gandolfini was "as Jersey as it gets."

A table at the Bloomfield ice cream parlor where the show's last scene was shot had a sign saying "Reserved."

John Sacco, an Elizabeth butcher, says the show perpetuated stereotypes about Italian-Americans. He says when he went to a dentist in Florida and said he was from New Jersey, someone in the office said, "Oh, the place with all the mobsters!"