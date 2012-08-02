NEW YORK (AP) -- Two-time Tony Award winner George Hearn will do double duty in the musical about the American evangelical leader Aimee Semple McPherson.

Producers said Thursday that Hearn will play both McPherson's father and a rival preacher when "Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson" begins its Broadway run.

Previews begin Oct. 13 at the Neil Simon Theatre and opening night is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Tony Award-nominated actress Carolee Carmello will star as McPherson. Hearn wons Tonys for "Sunset Boulevard" and "La Cage aux Folles."

TV host Kathie Lee Gifford wrote the show's book and lyrics, collaborating with composers David Friedman and David Pomeranz. The show was first seen at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

