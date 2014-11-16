That's one confident girlfriend!

Scottish actor Gerard Butler celebrated his 45th birthday on Nov. 13 with a dinner party at Los Angeles' famed Little Door restaurant. But despite the elegant, low-key venue, his bash was anything but tame.

"My girlfriend brought in a couple of burlesque dancers," Butler told reporters backstage at the star-studded Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 14 of the gift he received from new love Morgan Brown. "It was really entertaining. It was really cool, actually. They just came out. They did a little song. They were amazing."

The notorious ladies' man has been dating interior designer Brown, a former model, since this summer. "She's the best, by the way," he told reporters.

Butler has a history of celebrating his birthday with unique entertainment. "When I have my birthday thing, I've had mentalists. I've had a body contortionist, the best pianists. I even had I even got John Mayer up on stage one year," he added.

Butler made his remarks at CBS's first broadcast of the Hollywood Film Awards, a prize-fest that industry experts say is meant to compete with the Golden Globes, where he accepted an animation award on behalf of his film "How To Train Your Dragon 2."