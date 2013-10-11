Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas are Engaged

UsWeekly

Talk about a fairytale! "Once Upon a Time" costars Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas are officially engaged.

The couple's reps confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Friday, Oct. 11, after Dallas, 31, proposed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Goodwin, 35, and her fiancé play Snow White and Prince Charming on the ABC drama, and their romance has been a hot topic for fans since they started dating in March 2012.

Since then they have been open about their relationship, posing together on the red carpet at numerous events. And they've never let work get in the way of their romance. In fact, Dallas has often noted that Goodwin inspires him as an actor.

"I look for fun and smarts -- a witty, strong sexy woman," he told Us back around the time the couple first started dating.

Goodwin was engaged once before in 2010 to actor Joey Kern ("Cabin Fever"), but the couple broke up in May 2011. Dallas was married to actress Lara Pulver ("Sherlock") from 2007 to 2011.

"Once Upon a Time" airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

