Supermodel Gisele Bündchen helped her Brazilian homeland this weekend by doing what she does best -- walking the runway.Gisele kicked off Sao Paulo Fashion Week by strutting down the catwalk for the Brazilian line Colcci.British model Agyness Deyn, being sometimes compared to Kate Moss, also walked the runway for designer Ellus, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.The fashion week will go till January 23 and features 39 shows from 37 different local designers.Ex-girlfriend to Leonardo DiCaprio, Giselle recently got engaged to New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady.