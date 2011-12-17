Three days after undergoing a successful double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, Giuliana Rancic has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

"I'm feeling good and I'm happy to be back home," Rancic, 37, told E! News Friday.

Opting to go through with the four-hour surgery on December 13, the E! News and Fashion Police hostess deemed the procedure a "success."

"It's been tough, but I'm trying to stay strong and manage the pain," she said. "I have a newfound respect for women who have been through breast cancer and this surgery."

Diagnosed with breast cancer in August, Rancic is doing her best to remain upbeat.

"They might come out looking even hotter," she joked pre-surgery of her reconstructed breasts. "You gotta have fun with this. We find the humor in everything. Bill helped pick 'em out. I'm like, 'Bill, that big? Really?'"