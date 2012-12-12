BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a musical or comedy film have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The nominees announced Thursday morning are: Hugh Jackman, "Les Miserables"; Jack Black, "Bernie"; Bradley Cooper, "Silver Linings Playbook"; Bill Murray, "Hyde Park on Hudson"; Ewan McGregor, "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen."

The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing live on NBC.