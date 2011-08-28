Beyoncé's VMA Surprise: She Reveals She's Pregnant!

By Kat Giantis

Beyoncé sure knows how to make an entrance. Eyebrows flew sky-high when the glowing chanteuse arrived at Sunday's Video Music Awards in a draping Lanvin caftan, and she soon confirmed the obvious when she placed her hands on her swelling belly and announced to photographers, "I have a surprise!"

Her rep quickly confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.

This will be the first child for Beyoncé and her hubby, Jay-Z, who tied the knot in April 2008.

"She's close to three months along," a source tells Us Weekly. "She wasn't going to announce it but she is so excited she couldn't hold it in."

The dad-to-be, 41, "is ecstatic and over the moon," adds the insider. "He really wanted this so badly."

Jay-Z's joy was evident by the huge smile on his face as he received congrats from Kanye West during Beyoncé's buoyant performance of "Love on Top."

"Tonight I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me!" she kvelled to the enthusiastic crowd.

Beyoncé capped off the song by unbuttoning her purple-sequined Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket and rubbing her midsection.

"I always said I would have a baby at 30," the superstar hinted in June (she hits the big 3-0 on Sept. 4). "I feel like 30 is the ideal age, because you're mature enough to know who you are and have your boundaries and your standards and not be afraid or too polite, but young enough to be a young woman. I'm so looking forward to it."

What we're so looking forward to: Beyoncé in maternity-wear.

