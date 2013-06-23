It's been a little over a week since Kim Kardashian popped out the moniker-challenged fruit of Kanye West's loins, and already the wedding speculation has begun. The London Sun claims that shortly after the arrival of little North West, the never-married chart-topper, 36, proposed to the twice-divorced reality star, 32, by slipping a $770,000 black and tiger-stripe sparkler onto her finger.

Kim, whose drawn-out divorce from husband-of-72-days Kris Humphries was finalized on June 3, allegedly answered Yeezy in the affirmative, with a knot-tying said to be planned for September in Paris.

According to the tab, the black diamond ring isn't of the engagement variety: It's merely a post-birth "push present" that will serve as a placeholder until an appropriately over-the-top rock (we assume) can be found. Or is it?

Turns out you shouldn't buy another gravy boat for Kardashian just yet. Despite the Sun accurately predicting North's name, a family insider insists to People that no proposal has taken place, at least not yet.

"I can't imagine them not getting married," says the source. "That's in their future!"

The new parents are currently bonding with Nori and enjoying all that babies have to offer.

"They are splitting duties," a spy shares with E! News. "Kanye is so hands-on. He's changing diapers." Chimes in the People confidante, "Kanye is already an incredibly present father. He's very relaxed and comfortable."

Kardashian, meanwhile, "does it all," enthuses a very odd TMZ item, which crows about how she's swelled to a G cup and has embraced breast-feeding ("She LOVES whipping out her massive new mammaries").

"Kim always feared having a baby," adds the E! source. "She thought it would be so hard, but it's all coming so naturally to her. Even Kourtney, who thought it would be challenging, is shocked how well Kim is transitioning. She's loving motherhood, and all her fears have gone away."

And despite Kanye's planned promotion of his new album, "Yeezus," and Kim's expected photoshoot with North, "They're putting work aside right now to focus on the family," asserts the People insider. "They're in it 100 percent."

