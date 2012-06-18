Lindsay Lohan is nothing if not consistent. Six years ago, she blamed dehydration and "heat exhaustion" for her repeated absences from the set of "Georgia Rule." The powers-that-be weren't buying it, and chastised her as "discourteous, irresponsible and unprofessional" in a leaked letter.

"We are well aware that your ongoing all-night heavy partying is the real reason for your so-called 'exhaustion,'" fumed producer James Robinson. "We refuse to accept bogus excuses for your behavior."

Cut to last Friday, when Lindsay, 25, nearly broke the Internet after reports surfaced that she was found "unresponsive" in her hotel room. Her rep quickly assured everyone that she was fine, just suffering from "exhaustion and dehydration."

So, did she spend her weekend catching up on sleep, like the responsible grown-up she now is? Come on, what do you think?

Us Weekly reports that Lohan partied at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Saturday night after seemingly making a beeline there after wrapping filming for the day (she still had her Liz-style hair and makeup on).

"For someone so exhausted, it was shocking to see her out past 1 a.m.," a spy tells the mag.

LiLo reportedly spent the evening at her home away from home chatting with a group of five guys as the likes of Busy Philipps and Haylie Duff buzzed around.

When asked about Lindsay's late night, her rep told Wonderwall, "We're not going to comment on this."

Per her usual playbook, Lohan has blamed Friday's scare on her supposedly unparalleled work ethic.

"Note to self.. After working 85 hours in 4 days, and being up all night shooting, be very aware that you might pass out from exhaustion & 7 paramedics MIGHT show up @ your door," she tweeted. "Hopefully they're cute. Otherwise it would be a real let down."

Like us, you might ask, "Could two whole weeks of filming on a made-for-TV movie really be that taxing? Linds couldn't possibly be on-camera for 85 hours in four days, so what else is she doing that's making her so weary? Is totaling a Porsche that tiring?"

According to her spokesman, Friday's incident was a simple matter of the starlet needing sleep.

"Lindsay worked a grueling schedule the past few days," he explained. "She was on set last night at 7 p.m. and worked through the night until 8 a.m. this morning. She took a nap before shooting her scene. Producers were concerned when she did not come out of her room and called paramedics as a precaution."

