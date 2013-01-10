Here it is less than two weeks into 2013, and stories of Lindsay Lohan's supposedly sticky fingers are once again making the rounds. This latest tale comes courtesy of Radar Online, which claims that during the filming of her Lifetime movie-slash-drinking game "Liz & Dick," LiLo walked off with a bracelet that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor herself.

Lohan's camp adamantly denies the allegations, which go like this: During production, Lindsay became friendly with Taylor's longtime nurse, who kindly showed her the "expensive" bauble given to her by the late legend.

"Lindsay immediately fell in love with the bracelet the minute she saw it, and was very vocal about how much she admired it," contends a source. "A short time later, the bracelet disappeared from the nurse's house … on the very same day Lindsay had been to visit."

According to Radar, the nurse called and confronted Lohan, who, just as she did when she was accused of trashing the trailer Taylor used during "Cleopatra," denied everything.

"In the end, it took over a week to get the bracelet back from Lindsay, and it was only returned after the nurse threatened to call the cops," maintains the insider. "One of Lindsay's people eventually returned the bracelet to the nurse, who was extremely upset about what had transpired."

And so, it seems, was Lohan, who is facing the possibility of an extended stint in the pokey for violating her probation in a 2011 necklace theft. The spy says she texted the nurse the following message of disapproval: "Elizabeth would be very upset with how you are behaving."

Perhaps Lindsay isn't getting enough oxygen given how far up her own butt she appears to be living, but considering that the producers of "Million Dollar Decorator" reportedly wanted to repossess the furniture and flooring they provided for a makeover of her now for-rent Beverly Hills mansion, at least it's a cheap place for her to stay.

Meanwhile, has Lindsay watched "Ocean's Thirteen" one too many times? Radar also alleges that she had a grand plan to keep the bracelet for her very own by replacing the Liz original with a counterfeit copy. She supposedly roped in a jeweler to help with the scheme.

"Lindsay wanted the jeweler to reproduce a fake replica of the bracelet," asserts a source, "and she planned on giving that one back to the nurse. Lindsay planned on keeping the original and bragged to friends about her brilliant plan. However, the plan was thwarted when the nurse demanded that Lindsay return the treasured piece or she was going to the cops."

A Lohan confidant, however, insists the case of the purloined bracelet is "absolutely not true." The onetime actress is due back in court on Jan. 15.

RELATED:

Will Lindsay's club case be dropped?

Bad influences to blame for Lindsay's troubles?