Maybe John Mayer shouldn't have been quite so whiny to Rolling Stone about how Taylor Swift hurt his feelings with her 2010 song "Dear John." The New York Post says the rumored exes had an uncomfortable encounter at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Seems Swift, 22, arrived at the hotel's bar and was being led to a table when she saw Mayer, 34, seated nearby dining with a pal.

"Taylor very visibly -- in front of the entire restaurant -- demanded to be moved to the other side [of the restaurant]," relays a spy. "The bar's usually an oasis of calm and privacy for celebrities and power players, but this was drama central."

Swift's reaction isn't too surprising, what with Mayer's bellyaching over her ditty, which includes such loaded lines as, "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?" and "I see it all, now it was wrong/Don't you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games/When I loved you so?"

The logorrheic crooner, who once gave a sidewalk press conference to announce he'd dumped Jennifer Aniston and described ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm," griped to Rolling Stone that Taylor's song made him "feel terrible," calling it a "really lousy" thing to do.

"I think it's kind of cheap songwriting," scoffed Mayer, who was briefly linked to Swift in late 2009/early 2010. "It's abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, 'Wait till he gets a load of this!' That's bulls---."

But the popster's camp says he had it coming. (Also, who dates Swift without expecting to be immortalized in song? Sheesh).

"I can't believe he is trying to play the victim!" a friend marvels to Us Weekly. "He played her and now he's claiming he got played? What a loser."

Counters a Mayer source, "She had a major crush. She told him she liked him and tried to make a move. He felt she was too young and stopped her, saying he didn't feel comfortable going there."

Does that sound like something John would do? Didn't think so.

"John was a player who treated her like s---," continues a Taylor confidant. "She felt like he looked at her as a conquest."

Concludes another Swift insider, "Taylor is going to think even less of him now. I didn't think that was possible!"

