Guy Ritchie has expressed his sadness over ex Madonna's failed attempt to adopt 3-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James from Malawi.

"Madonna is a fantastic and loving mother who cares deeply about her own children, and children who may need additional help and support," he said in a statement Friday.

"I fully supported Madonna in her decision to apply for this adoption, and I am saddened that her application has been rejected. She is motivated only by being a caring parent who seeks to share some of the advantages and opportunities that her life has given her," he said of his ex, who has appealed Friday's surprise ruling.

"This time it did not work out, but there will be other opportunities and I wish her well in them," Ritchie concluded. "She is a great mum."

Madonna and Ritchie -- who divorced last year after eight years of marriage -- adopted David Banda from Malawi in 2006.

