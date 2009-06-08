By Melissa Hunter

Nearly 15 years since the No Doubt album Tragic Kingdom catapulted her to stardom, rockstar Gwen Stefani has gone through many a transformation. From a hugely successful solo career to a hot (and surprisingly stable) celebrity marriage and now the mother of two boys, Kingston and Zuma, Gwen has a lot on her plate. In July's issue of Elle, Gwen opens up on fame, No Doubt, family, and whether Kingston will grow up to be a normal kid.

On celebrity: "Obviously, I'm not anything more than I am. I'm just, like, totally normal. The fact that any of this has happened, that we're sitting here at the Beverly Hills Hotel just gets me going, like, 'What?'"

After nearly two decades of fame, you'd think an interview at the Beverly Hllls Hotel would get her going more alongthe lines of, "Oh yeah, right, this again."

On leaving No Doubt: "Everybody's making it like there's all this new tension, you know, like I stepped away from the band and now they're jealous of me, and look, maybe there is a little bit of that."

Really? There's tension between Gwen Stefani and, um, those guys who were in the band with Gwen Stefani? No way.

On how her priorities changed from band to family: "I wasn't even married. Now I'm a wife and a mother of two. It's a really different role. I always referred to No Doubt as a marriage, because that's what it's like to be together for so long and go through what we've been through. I can't really have that relationship with them anymore. My priorities are always going to be my husband and my family now. That's a huge, huge thing."

Giving your family priority over your band? How, um, grounded of you.

On being a mother: "It's one thing when you have an infant, but when you have this two-or three-year-old going, 'Mommy, what's the deal?' it's harder. Kingston's whole thing is, 'I need, I need.' He is insane right now. We're just hoping for the best and that he's not going to turn out to be a freak, but we'll see."

Don't worry, Gwen. Surely Kingston will turn into the average celebrity kid who grew up being filmed and photographed from the day he was born and eventually lashes out. He's basically going to turn into Jim Carrey in "The Truman Show." You've been warned.

