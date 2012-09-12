Gwyneth Paltrow Named World's Best-Dressed Woman

Entertainment Tonight

Known for her minimalist, upscale style, Gwyneth Paltrow has just been named by People magazine as the world's best-dressed woman of 2012.

"She has a uniform: It's simple, not overdone," Gwyneth's stylist Elizabeth Saltzman tells People about her celebrity client not blindly following trends. "She goes, 'I'm happy - and that matters more. That's what sets her apart from the rest."

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Cooking Skills to the Big Screen

Gwyneth made waves at this year's Oscars wearing a simple white Tom Ford cape dress, which many fashion commentators, including Vogue contributing editor Andre Leon Talley, praised as the best dress of the night.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow on Marriage and Having Affairs

Other stylish stars who landed on People's 10 Best-Dressed of 2012 list include Diane Kruger, Kate Middleton and Emma Stone. To see the full list, click here.

Are Gwyneth's fashions really the best in the world? Keep clicking to see more of her styles and judge for yourself!