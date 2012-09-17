Halle Berry, 46, Shows Off Incredible Bikini Bod

Us Weekly

Summer may be on the way out, but that didn't stop Halle Berry from flaunting her ageless figure in a bright blue bikini Sunday in Malibu, Calif. Wandering the beach near her Malibu home, the 46-year-old mom to 4-year-old Nahla showed off her taut tummy and long lean legs in the blue swimsuit top and cutoff jean shorts. Also on Sunday, she covered up -- just a bit -- joining her fiance, Olivier Martinez, to run errands, wearing a chic sheer cover-up.

"Halle's body looks 10 years younger, at least. She's an inspiration!" the actress's trainer, Nat Bardonnet, has told Us Weekly. "We try to get rid of what she doesn't like while keeping her womanly shape: erasing thighs, keeping the butt high, lengthening the hamstrings and working the abs."

To stay fueled between workouts, the actress keeps her metabolism in check by eating five small meals a day. On Berry's menu: salads, fish and soups, which double as anti-aging, wrinkle-fighting foods. "I always had to diet," the 5-foot-6 Berry has said. "It's a lifestyle for me."

Berry's hot bod wasn't the only thing on display during her weekend at the beach: The actress also proudly flaunted her huge engagement sparkler from partner of two years Martinez, 46. Confirming their engagement in March, Berry "had given up on being married, but she trusts Olivier," an insider tells Us. "He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"

