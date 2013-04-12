Halle Berry showcases pregnant belly in sexy, lace dress

Us Weekly

Halle Berry's second pregnancy may have come as a big surprise, but she proudly embracing it now! The 46-year-old actress showed off her baby bump yet again in a sexy black dress at the premiere of "The Call" in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Halle Berry's incredible body through the years

Berry, who confirmed on April 5 that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Olivier Martinez, flaunted her pregnancy curves in a tight Monique Lhuillier gown with lace cut-outs on the top and sides. The Oscar-winning star, who is already mom to 5-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, cradled her baby bump while posing on the red carpet.

VIDEO: Halle's stunning Oscar style

The second-time mom-to-be hasn't slowed down since announcing her pregnancy -- and she doesn't plan to after the baby is born, either. Berry joked with E! News in Brazil earlier this week, "Well, one thing is for sure: I better keep working! With another baby on the way, Mama cannot take time off!"

PHOTOS: Halle's age-defying looks

And the stunning Revlon spokeswoman -- who has bared it all in films like "Monster's Ball" and "Swordfish" -- doesn't think her second baby-to-be will limit or soften the types of film roles she pursues. "I don't think being a mom now makes me only wanna do Disney movies and not do great R-rated films," she said. "Those are things they are gonna see in a proper time in life."

Keep clicking to see more pics of Halle at her Rio premiere ...