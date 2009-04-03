The much-anticipated "Hannah Montana" movie premiered last night, and all the tween stars came out to see the film and show off their age-inappropriate styles.

Miley told Access Hollywood, "I can't believe that it's finally here. I'm so excited."

Taylor Swift seemed to steal a lot of Miley's thunder, giving her famous, "Don't you dare think about me naked" look. Among other stars of tweendom were Demi Lovato, Lucas Till, and Will Smith's kids, Jaden and Willow.

Had Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robert Pattinson been there, the tween fan world would've spontaneously combusted.

When Access Hollywood asked were Miley's boyfriend was, she said, "My boyfriend? He's here. He just wanted tonight to be my special night." She confirmed they were in fact in love, saying, "Yeah and you know, it's cool."

Ahh, the words of true love.

When Billy Ray was asked his daughter's launch to stardom, he said, "She is just so undeniably 100 percent Miley all the time. She is Miley wherever she goes, even if were at the house, she's still Miley."

Still Miley ... dating male models and having class-action law suits filed against her, just like when she was little!

Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams also showed up and tried really hard to not look completely out of place.