LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" cooked up $19 million in its opening weekend.

The action film update on the classic children's tale starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton topped the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The supernatural horror film "Mama" starring Jessica Chastain landed in second place with $12.8 million in its second weekend.

Academy Awards contender "Sliver Linings Playbook" featuring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence came in third place with $10 million.

The action film "Parker" starring Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez opened in fifth place with $7 million, while the raunchy comedy "Movie 43" debuted in the seventh spot with $5 million.