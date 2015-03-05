Like mother, like daughter.

Hayden Panettiere's daughter Kaya Evdokia may only be 3 months old, but she's already taking after her mama's style -- probably because her mom dresses her, but we digress.

On March 5, the "Nashville" star tweeted an oh-so-adorable photo of her pride and joy and herself modeling colorful socks.

"Kaya and I are loving our epic new socks from @stance," she captioned the image. "Coolest feet on the block if we do say so ourselves!"

Hayden recently showed off her mini me in People Magazine.

"She's a great baby...as long as her bottomless pit of a stomach is fed," Hayden joked, adding that Kaya is a combination of both her and daddy Wladimir Klitschko.

"I look at her and say, 'Oh, she has my ears,'" she said. "And he goes, 'Oh, she better be tall because she's got my hands and feet.'"

Adorable, adorable feet, too.