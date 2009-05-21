Entertainment Tonight.Heath Ledger's final film 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus' has been presented at the Cannes Film Festival with a special dedication.

In his final big screen performance Ledger plays Tony, a man who finds a mysterious theater group that has the ability to travel to fantasy worlds, the Associated Press says.

Ledger died after finishing the real-world scenes of the movie and director Terry Gilliam completed the film with Jude Law, Johnny Depp, and Colin Farrell taking the late actor's role as the character travels to make-believe realities.

The movie ends with a special dedication; "A film from Heath Ledger and friends."