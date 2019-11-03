Heidi Klum is not just a bikini queen -- she is a dancing queen!

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Google

The gorgeous supermodel shared a saucy Instagram video on Sunday, November 3, getting seriously down to the beats with her husband, Tom Kaultitz, and his brother slash bandmate Bill Kaulitz.

"L❤️VE YOU 2," she captioned the super fun clip that featured her and the Tokio Hotel rockers showing off some choreographed moves to an upbeat electro song. Heidi, without a stitch of makeup on her flawless face, seemed to be having a blast as she bounced around with her husband and brother-in-law.

The trio spend an incredible amount of time together, and even sported group costumes at Heidi's annual Halloween party this year.

Heidi secretly married Tom, a fellow German, in February, waiting until August to celebrate with friends and family at a second wedding celebration in Italy.