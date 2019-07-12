Heidi Klum is secretly married and more ICYMI news

Secretly married

Surprise! Heidi Klum and her beau Tom Kaulitz tied the knot several months ago, but they've managed to keep their marriage secret. TMZ said that the couple married on Feb. 22, a date significant to them, as it marks exactly one year from the day they first met. The couple got engaged around Christmas-time last year. This is Heidi's third marriage, as she was previously wed to Seal and Ric Pipino. In February, just before tying the knot, Heidi told Access Hollywood that she felt "already married" to the Tokio Hotel guitarist. "It just clicked from the very second and it was as if we were already married when we just met each other. It was very bizarre that way," she said.

