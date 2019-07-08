La La Anthony experienced a little cajun luck on Monday morning… or rather a lot of cajun luck!

The "BH90210" actress hit the jackpot not once, but twice on Monday morning while playing a slot machine in New Orleans, where she attended the ESSENCE Festival.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

La La posted several videos of her lucky morning to her Instagram Story.

"So… It all started when I put $200 in a slot machine in NOLA at 4 am this morning," she wrote. The next Story showed La La and her friends screaming with excitement after the machine hit for the "Grand Jackpot" of more than $53,000.

"No, no, no again, again!," a friend can be heard shrieking. "Are you serious!"

La La's windfall, however, wasn't done.

"We went crazy!!," she wrote, referring to the big win. "But wait… the machine kept going!"

The next Story showed La La hitting for another $10,000.

Her total winnings from the night, she said, was $68,000.

"Thank you NOLA! I love you," she wrote, clearly stating the obvious.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

La La's big wins come amid a turbulent time in her personal life, as she's having "legal discussions" to end her marriage to NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

"As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship," her representative told People magazine last week after pictures surfaced showing him on a yacht with another woman. "They will remain loving and committed parents to their son."

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A source told Page Six that La La was "a wreck" from the photos. A separate source said, "She has trust issues and does not trust him fully."

Carmelo has said the images were entirely taken out of context, claiming the woman was on the yacht with her husband and their family. He added that he is friends with the family.