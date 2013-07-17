Heidi Klum sure loves showing off her body. Ten days after showing off her sunburned booty in a cheeky Instagram picture, the America's Got Talent judge, 40, shared another sexy selfie via her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, July 16. This time, however, the mom of four uploaded a topless picture from the beach. Wearing black and white bikini bottoms, Klum used sand and seashells to make a happy face on her flat-as-a-board stomach. "Smile," she wrote in the caption.

Klum is no stranger to posting nude pictures of herself online. In December 2012, the German stunner sunbathed topless on the beach -- and shared it on Twitter. She often uploads pictures from her early modeling days, including sexy campaigns for Victoria's Secret and racy photo shoots from various Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

In a 2010 interview with Tatler magazine, Klum said her family has an "easy going" attitude about nudity. "My parents are still naked," she said. "I mean, it's not like we're hippies and we run around naked, but if they happened to be in their room changing or something or someone comes out of the shower, they're not, like, 'Oh my, God. No. Close the door.'"

Married to Seal at the time, Klum said that her children -- Leni, 9, Henry, 7, Johan, 6, and Lou, 3 -- "see their parents naked all the time. We are not ashamed."

In addition to America's Got Talent, Klum is also gearing up for the Season 12 premiere of Project Runway, debuting Thursday, July 18, at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime. Coincidentally, an ad promoting the new season -- featuring a fully-clothed Klum surrounded by a bevy of naked models -- was recently banned by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety. The billboard was deemed "obscene."

