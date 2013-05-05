LONDON (AP) — Silence for the queen, please.

A troupe of street drummers got a shock when Helen Mirren, dressed as Queen Elizabeth II, emerged from a London theater to berate them for disrupting her show.

Mirren is starring in "The Audience," a drama about the weekly meetings between the queen and Britain's prime ministers.

Mirren told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that she used less-than-royal language in the rant during Saturday's intermission.

She said, "I felt rotten but on the other hand they were destroying our performance so something had to be done."

The drummers were promoting a gay music festival. Spokesman Mark Williams said organizers "are terribly upset if we caused her any distress. If she'd like to let her hair down and attend the festival she'd be more than welcome."